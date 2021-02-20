The New Brunswick RCMP says its members have seized over 49,000 illegal cigarettes, and arrested two people – including a 67-year-old woman from Cap-Pelé, New Brunswick.

Police say they executed the search warrant Friday, at the home on Route 950, seizing a “substantial amount” of illegal cigarettes, cannabis, an air rifle, along with drug paraphernalia.

A 67-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Cap-Pelé were arrested. They are scheduled to appear in court on May 14, 2021.

CTV News asked the RCMP why its members seized cannabis and an airsoft gun – two items that could be used for legal purposes.

“In general, when they go into these types of situations, we would gather any evidence that would show illegal activity,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a media relations officer for the New Brunswick RCMP. “That would be trafficking, or any other illicit activities.”

The RCMP says the arrests and seizure were part of an investigation, which is ongoing.