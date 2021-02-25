New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 49-year-old woman in the Pont-Landry, N.B. area.

Tracadie RCMP said in a news release that a passerby discovered the body of a woman on Chemin W Gautreau on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in an autopsy will be conducted Friday to assist police in the investigation and to help determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.