New Brunswick RCMP say children that were subject of Amber Alert have been found

Codiac RCMP say the two children who had been the subject of an Amber Alert Tuesday night have been found.

They were last seen at 11:45 Tuesday morning in Napan, N.B., and New Brunswick RCMP put out an Amber Alert at 10:19 p.m. By 10:45 p.m., they had sent out a tweet saying the three-year-old girl and two-year-old boy had been found.

Update 10:45 p.m. – The three-year-old girl and two-year-old boy who were the subject of an Amber Alert message issued on November 16, have been located safe and sound. The Amber Alert is now concluded. We will share more information when we are able to.