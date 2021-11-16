New Brunswick RCMP say children that were subject of Amber Alert have been found
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
Codiac RCMP say the two children who had been the subject of an Amber Alert Tuesday night have been found.
They were last seen at 11:45 Tuesday morning in Napan, N.B., and New Brunswick RCMP put out an Amber Alert at 10:19 p.m. By 10:45 p.m., they had sent out a tweet saying the three-year-old girl and two-year-old boy had been found.
Update 10:45 p.m. – The three-year-old girl and two-year-old boy who were the subject of an Amber Alert message issued on November 16, have been located safe and sound. The Amber Alert is now concluded. We will share more information when we are able to.— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) November 17, 2021
-
This is a test!: Emergency alert system tests happening across Canada todayCanada's emergency alert system will be conducting a test across the country on Wednesday.
-
Transport truck in ditch on HWY 400According to the local fire department, the truck is against a rock cut under the South Gibson Lake Road overpass.
-
Council approves high-rise near Victoria Park going against staff recommendationTuesday evening council approved a high-rise overlooking Victoria Park despite the recommendation of their planning staff to refuse the rezoning.
-
Delivery delay: Impact of B.C. highway closures will soon be felt in AlbertaWith roads and train tracks closed, and the Trans Mountain Pipeline taken offline as a precaution, nothing is moving, That means the impact of the flooding will be felt by people far from it.
-
Winter weather and poor road conditions prompt school closures in ManitobaManitoba continues to experience heavy snow and winter weather, prompting school closures in the province on Wednesday.
-
1 injured in fire at former Dwayne's Home buildingSome main roads were closed in downtown Edmonton Wednesday morning because of a fire at a former transitional housing facility.
-
Warm and rainy forecast for Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for above average temperatures on Wednesday, but a chance of rain.
-
Man suffers serious injuries in Caledon crashOne person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario delays launch of digital ID program until next yearThe Ontario government has announced the launch of the digital ID program will be delayed until 2022.