New Brunswick reporting 37th COVID-19 related death, six new cases Sunday

New Brunswick is reporting a COVID-19 related death on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the province to 37.

Public Health confirmed a resident, aged 80 to 89, at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a care home in Grand Falls, N.B. has died as a result of the virus.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I wish to share my deepest sympathies with the family and friends of this person,” Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a release. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this loss.”

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of this individual,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release. “This is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and we must continue to do everything in our power to slow the spread of the virus.”

Prior to Sunday’s death, New Brunswick last reported a COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, involving a person in their 20s in the Moncton region.

New Brunswick also reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including three in the Edmundston region.

There is one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region), a person aged 20 to 29, which is under investigation.

An individual 40 to 49 in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is also a confirmed case. The person is a contact of another positive case.

The three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are two people 40 to 49 and one person 50 to 59. All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is an individual 60-69. This case is travel related.

Ten previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 137.

N.B. CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,939 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

In total, 1,765 people have recovered, and 37 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Five patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.

Public health says 3,123 tests were completed on Saturday in New Brunswick, and 294,482 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 398 cases (18 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 270 cases (19 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 275 cases (22 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 738 cases (67 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 46 cases (six active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 30 cases (four active cases)

GEORGE STREET MIDDLE SCHOOL IN FREDERICTON

On Saturday, Public Health put a call out to a number of students and staff from George Street Middle school in Fredericton who are required to take a second COVID-19 test this weekend.

The results of those tests will be available by end of day Sunday.

The school has been closed since a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Monday, April 26.

The province says families and school staff will be contacted by Sunday evening with plans for learning going forward.

UNB FREDERICTON CAMPUS TO REOPEN

Restricted access to the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus and well as St. Thomas University and New Brunswick Community College Fredericton will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Staff and students will be allowed back on campus in accordance with the university’s approved operational plan.

All residents and staff of Magee House and Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residences who are required by Public Health to self-isolate are continuing to do so. Access to these two buildings will remain restricted.

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Sunday, 270,490 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

To date, 36.8 per cent, or 243,578 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone who visited or worked at the following locations on the date and time listed below should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, following the day of exposure. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the online self-assessment COVID-19 test or call 811 to get tested.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 4 (Edmundston region):

Legresley Esso, 15 Notre-Dame Rd, Kedgwick

Tuesday, April 27 between noon and 12:30 p.m,

Friday, April 30 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m

Saturday, May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and noon

Irving, 272 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

Wednesday, April 28 between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Bonichoix, 4 Camille Rd., Kedgwick

Wednesday, April 28 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 29 between 11 a.m. and noon

Saturday, May 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Familiprix, 116A Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick

Thursday, April 29 between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Boutique du Dollar 12345, 116B Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick

Saturday, May 1 between 11:30 a.m. and noon

Ameublement Milix, 344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

Saturday, May 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Rossy, 344 Canada Rd. Unit K, Saint-Quentin

Saturday, May 1 between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

Shoppers Drug Mart, 320 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

Thursday, April 29, between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Papa John’s Pizza, 555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe

Thursday, April 29, between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Public Health has also identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 28 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396

Calgary to Montreal departed at 1:05 a.m.