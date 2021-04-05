New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Monday, active total rises to 168

New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 168.

Seven of Monday's new cases were reported in the Moncton area (Zone 1). Public health says all seven cases remain under investigation. They include:

Two people in theirs 20s

One person in their 30s.

One person in their 50s.

Two people in their 60s.

One person in their 90s.

Three new cases were reported in the Edmundston area (Zone 4). All three cases are contacts of a previously known case. They include:

two people age 19 and under.

One person in their 50s.

Of New Brunswick's 162 active cases, 135 are located in the Edmundston region, which remains under the Red level designation.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,662 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,463 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Fourteen people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with eight people in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 387 tests were completed on Sunday in New Brunswick, and 261,927 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 365 confirmed cases (18 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 235 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 248 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 577 confirmed cases (135 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VACCINATION CLINICS

New Brunswick will be holding vaccination clinics across the province this week.

Individuals 75 and over can book appointments at either a pharmacy or at a regional health authority clinic. Information on other currently eligible groups is available online.

In addition, AstraZeneca vaccination clinics organized by Vitalité Health Network in Edmundston on April 6 and April 7 are open for registration. Individuals 55 and over can book appointments online or by phone at 1-833-437-1424. Eligible residents are advised not to contact a pharmacy to book an appointment at these Vitalité-led clinics.

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to book a vaccine appointment when it’s their turn,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “For those still waiting to be eligible, please be patient; your turn is coming. We remain committed to providing the first shot to all New Brunswickers who want the vaccine by the end of June.”

Russell reminded residents to keep checking online for updates on eligible groups and that only those who are part of an eligible group are allowed to make an appointment.

“Do not book an appointment if you are not currently eligible, as doing so will take a spot away from a currently eligible individual,” Russell said. “If you book an appointment at a clinic for which you are not eligible, you will be turned away without receiving a vaccine. Appointment bookings will continue to be added as more vaccines arrive. Everyone will have their turn, but it does take some planning and patience.”

Russell noted that while vaccines are a vital part of the plan to end the COVID-19 pandemic, New Brunswickers must still do their part to slow the spread.

“Until we receive enough vaccines to allow the majority of New Brunswickers to be vaccinated, it remains critical for everyone to remain vigilant and continue to follow public health guidelines,” Russell said. “This applies to all age groups as we are beginning to see similar trends in New Brunswick as in other provinces regarding the variants. Younger individuals are being hospitalized. We must all support one another by following the rules.”

MOST OF PROVINCE AT YELLOW LEVEL

All other zones, including the communities outside the circuit breaker in zone 4, remain in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.

New Brunswick health is asking all residents of the Saint-Jacques sector of Edmundston to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if necessary.