New Brunswick reports 10 new COVID-19 infections and has 118 active cases

New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Health officials say the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions each have two new cases, the Edmundston area has three new cases and the Bathurst region has one.

Officials say four people are hospitalized with the disease, including two in intensive care.

New Brunswick has 118 active reported infections.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says 35 per cent of New Brusnwickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 257,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the province to date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.