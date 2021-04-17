New Brunswick reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; potential exposure warnings at Moncton hospital

New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 150.

Seven of Saturday's new cases were identified in the Edmundston region (Zone 4). They involve:

an individual 20-29;

two people 30-39;

an individual 40-49;

an individual 50-59;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

Five of the seven new cases in the Edmundston region are contacts of a previously reported case, one is travel related and the other is under investigation.

Three new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2). They involve:

two people 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

Two of these cases are contacts of a previously reported case and the other case is travel related.

One case was identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving an individual in their 20s. This case is a contact of a previously reported case.

"We've sort of stalled off the top of our second largest peak," says Dr. Jeff Steeves of the New Brunswick Medical Society. "Our largest peak was back in January, and this recent one started about three or four weeks ago."

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURES

New Brunswick health officials are warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Edmundston hotel and two departments of Moncton's Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

Best Western Plus Edmundston, 280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston, between 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 11, and Monday, April 12.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université, Moncton, between 5:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Monday, April 12.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre X-ray department, 330 Université, Moncton, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., on Monday, April 12.

"I think people should be vigilant, and don't panic, because preumably all parties would have been wearing masks and physically seperated," says Dr. Jeff Steeves of the New Brunswick Medical Society.

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for all New Brunswickers who have been in a public exposure area, even it they are not currently experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,778 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,594 people have recovered, and 33 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Twenty people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with 13 in intensive care units.

Public health says 1,355 tests were completed on Friday in New Brunswick, and 274,548 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 379 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 247 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 255 confirmed cases (eight active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 659 confirmed cases (113 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 30 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (no active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Saturday, 190,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Approximately 26.1 per cent of the province's vaccine eligible population, 172,559 New Brunswickers, have received at least one dose.

The province has received a total of 255,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in their inventory.

REMINDER OF LOCKDOWN, ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, remains in lockdown.

"People are doing what the essential needs they have to do," says Eric Marquis, acting mayor of Edmundston. "Besides that, not much is doing."

A list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

"No travel is permitted in and out of the lockdown area or within the lockdown area except when necessary, such as for vaccinations, medical appointments, work or to purchase essential goods," public health wrote in a news release. "No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the Red or Orange levels. This recommendation includes no travel to sporting or entertainment events in other zones. Travel among Yellow level areas is permitted."