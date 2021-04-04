New Brunswick reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including one at a Saint John school

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting eleven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including a confirmed case at Loch Lomond School in Saint John (zone 2).

Two of the cases are in the Saint John region. They consist of a person 19 or younger, who is a close contact of a previous case, and someone in their 40s, related to travel.

The nine other cases are all in the Edmundston region (zone 4). They are as follows:

Two people in their 20s

One in their 30s

One in their 40s

Three in their 50s

Two in their 60s

Public Health says two of those cases are close contacts of previous cases, and the rest are under investigation.

"We are continuing to see new cases daily as well as variants of concern, and an increase of more severe cases and hospitalizations, specifically in Zone 4," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in Sunday’s media release from the province. "We are grateful for the actions New Brunswickers are taking to keep one another safe and ask that they continue to be vigilant moving forward."

There are now 162 active cases in New Brunswick.

CASE AT LOCH LOMOND SCHOOL

In Sunday’s media release, a spokesperson for the province wrote that Public Health identified a positive case connected to Loch Lomond school in Saint John on Saturday. The school community has been notified, and Public Health will contact anyone who may be at risk after close contact.

EASTER SAFETY REMINDER

Public health is reminding New Brunswickers to be mindful of the virus over the Easter weekend.

The department says even those who have had one, or both, doses of vaccine must continue following public health measures – along with everyone else.

Specific guidelines include:

Those in the red level of zone 4 must stick to one household bubble.

Those in yellow level zones must celebrate with a steady 15, and keep close contacts minimal.

Anyone who is sick or has any COVID-19 symptoms should not participate in gatherings.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,652 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In total, 1,459 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

There are fifteen patients in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, including seven in intensive care.

Public health says they completed 517 tests on Saturday in New Brunswick, and 260,910 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 358 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 235 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 248 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 574 confirmed cases (136 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (1 active case)

MOST OF PROVINCE AT YELLOW LEVEL

Except for the area that are red level in the Edmundston region (zone 4), all other zones and communities remain in the yellow level, under the province’s mandatory order.

The New Brunswick government is cautioning against non-essential travel in and out of the Edmundston region. Essential travel includes medical appointments and essential work.