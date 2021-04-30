New Brunswick reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which includes nine travel-related cases of New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside of the province.

"Their cases are included in the totals of the health zones of their home communities," New Brunswick Public Health wrote in a news release.

There have been 1,915 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the pandemic began.

Since Thursday, six people have recovered leaving the total of active cases at 127, with four people in hospital – including two in intensive care.

On Thursday, public health staff conducted 1,824 tests, raising the province's total to 289,965.

There have been 36 COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick.

George St. Middle School -

Almost 1,000 tests were done after a positive case on Monday. All have returned negative. The school remains closed and families have been asked to isolate until Sunday. Additional testing of some students and staff will take place on the weekend.

In other news, the Vitalite Health Network says there are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

There are also no patients in the hospital's ICU and no patients in the hospital's COVID-19 unit.

The Edmundston area has been at the centre of an outbreak that had resulted in lockdowns and tightened public health measures.