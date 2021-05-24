New Brunswick reports 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday, potential public exposures

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with a list of public exposures to the virus.

Of the new cases, four are in the Moncton region (Zone 1). All four are in their 20s. One is a contact of a previously confirmed case, and the other three are under investigation.

The other eleven are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve the following:

Three people 19 or under

One person in their 20s

Six in their 30s

One person in their 70s

Public Health says ten are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and the other is under investigation.

Nine people have recovered since Sunday, and there are now 134 active cases in the province.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

New Brunswick Public Health has announced it will list every potential exposure over the Victoria Day long weekend, in case people directly affected are harder to reach due to the holiday.

Though people directly affected will be contacted by Public Health, anyone who visited (or worked at) the following locations is asked to limit their social contacts and be reachable by phone, while monitoring for symptoms.

Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

Saturday, May 15, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m

Walmart Supercentre, 1399 Regent St., Fredericton

Sunday, May 16, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., Fredericton

Sunday, May 16, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton

Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dollarama, 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton

Monday, May 17, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sobeys Fast Fuel, 530 Brookside Dr., Fredericton

Monday, May 17, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fadi’s Pizza, 312 Main St., Fredericton

Tuesday, May 18, between noon and 2 p.m.

Fredericton Regional Centre, 300 St. Mary’s St.

Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore, 116 Main St., Fredericton

Wednesday, May 19, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In addition to the sites listed above, the province announced a confirmed case at Connaught Street School in Fredericton. The school will switch to online learning on Wednesday, and anyone who had direct contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 will be notified by Public Health.

New Brunswick also issued a correction to a previous exposure notice.

On Sunday, the province sent out a media release indicating there was potential public exposure at the YMCA daycare on York St. in Fredericton on May 17 and 18. On Monday, the province corrected those dates to May 18 and 19. The relevant CTV News article has been updated to reflect this.

A full list of potential public exposures can be found on the province's website.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,144 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,966 people have recovered, and 43 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

There are currently seven people hospitalized in total. Six of these patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in intensive care. One patient is hospitalized out-of-province, in an intensive care unit.

Public health says 929 tests were completed on Sunday in New Brunswick, and 324,757 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 429 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 291 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 362 confirmed cases (75 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 751 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 89 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 37 confirmed cases (six active cases)

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick is under the yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.