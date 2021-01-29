New Brunswick has reported its 17th COVID-19 related death, involving a resident of an Edmundston long-term care facility.

One death was reported on Friday, involving a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, a long-term care facility in Edmundston, N.B., in their 80s who died Thursday.

There have been a total of 17 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province, with two deaths reported on Wednesday.

New Brunswick public health is also reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while 16 previously reported cases are now considered resolved as the active number of cases remains at 313.

Friday's new cases involve:

Four new cases are reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

Three new cases are reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

Nine new cases are reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

One new cases reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) involving

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

N.B. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell will be giving a news update on Friday, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Atlantic. WATCH LIVE HERE

CHANGES TO ORANGE PHASE

During Friday’s news update, Dr. Jennifer Russell confirmed that six of the province’s zones will remain at the orange level ‘for several more weeks’, but changes will be made.

“No region in this province can move past the orange level until we have a clear understanding of the impact of these variants,” said Russell.

Residents in the orange phase will be allowed to interact with their household bubble plus ten other people, as long as they are a ‘steady group of ten’, meaning consistent, close contacts outside of their household bubble.

COVID-19 DATA

Friday's new cases increase the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 1,218 since the pandemic began. Over half of the total cases in the province have been identified in the month of January, with 619 total cases reported so far this month.

Public Health said in a news release that four patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 299 confirmed cases (74 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 217 confirmed cases (33 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 231 confirmed cases (33 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 257 confirmed cases (157 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 24 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

OUTBREAK AT MONCTON APARTMENT BUILDING

A Moncton apartment building is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.

There are six cases in the building at 28 Lorentz Dr.

Dan Sampson of Killam Properties says they’ve been following guidance from public health, which has advised all staff and residents to get tested.

"When they initially notified us that there were cases in the building they asked us to circulate a letter to all of our tenants from them, which we did," Sampson said. "That letter did recommend that they get tested but that's up to the tenants whether they want to adhere to that recommendation."

Sampson says for privacy reasons, public health would not disclose how many units in the building are affected. He says staff have stepped up cleaning protocols in an effort to prevent further spread of the virus.

RED AND ORANGE LEVEL RULES / LOCKDOWN

Zone 1 (Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown. All other zones are at the Orange level.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

According to New Brunswick's COVID-19 dashboard, the province has administered 14,257 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 25. Of those, 2,839 people have received their second dose.

The province has received a total of 21,675 doses of vaccine as of Jan. 25, and are holding 7,418 in reserve for second dose and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Thursday, 1,239 personal and 1,391 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 13 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.