New Brunswick reports 20 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 75

New Brunswick is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, as the active number of cases rises to 75.

The double-digit increase stems over a two-day reporting period, a week after the province entered its Green phase of recovery, lifting all mandatory public health restrictions.

There are 16 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and include:

two people 19 and under

six people 20-29

four people 30-39

an individual 40-49

two people 50-59

an individual 80-89

Public health says eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, seven are under investigation and one is travel-related.

There are two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region): an individual 19 and under and another 30 to 39.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are two people 20-29. One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

The number of active cases is 75.

New Brunswick has had 2,434 cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 46 deaths. No one is currently hospitalized.

A complete update will be available on Monday, Aug. 9.

VACCINATION REMINDER

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

If you have an appointment for a vaccine but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere, please be sure to contact your pharmacy or regional health authority clinic to cancel the appointment you no longer need. This will help ensure that someone else in your community can obtain their vaccination sooner.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.