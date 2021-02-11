Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 22.

Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Thursday that the latest death involves a person in their 80s who was a resident of Villa Des-Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

It is the second COVID-19 related death reported this week in an Edmundston area long-term care facility.

On Tuseday, Public Health confirmed a person in their 80s who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston had died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

TWO NEW CASES

New Brunswick reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Sixteen previously reported cases have recovered, leaving the province with 161 active cases.

Of Thursday's new cases, one was identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1), and the other was identified in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

New Brunswick has had 1,377 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,194 people have recovered, and 22 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Six people are currently in hospital, with two in the intensive care unit.

This is a developing story, more to come.