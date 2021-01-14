New Brunswick reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the number of active cases in the province to 246.

There are also three people in hospital, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"Our situation remains grim," Russell said, adding there is no let up in rising case counts. As of Thursday, more than 2,000 New Brunswickers are in self-isolation. "Our neighbours' houses are on fire and the hot embers are falling onto our roof."

Of the new cases, there are:

7 new cases in Moncton region

2 new cases in Saint John region

4 new cases in Fredericton region

5 new cases in Edmundston region

4 new cases in the Campbellton region

1 new case in the Bathurst region.

Public health will be accelerating efforts to vaccinate residents of long-term care homes, including those where outbreaks are now underway, says Dr. Russell. 'We are now better able to provide vaccines across the province as the supply increases'

"Right now, we are seeing our highest number of active cases to date,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “This should serve as a wakeup call to New Brunswickers. This situation is concerning, and we all have to work together to get our province back on track.”

Russell reminded New Brunswickers of the role they can play in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

"To prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases from happening in New Brunswick, we all must take the simple actions that prevent the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance and reducing our number of close contacts,” said Russell. “In Orange level of recovery, we all must stay within our single household bubble and we should have no contact with anyone else within two metres without wearing a mask.”

UPDATE ON OUTBREAKS AT LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Public Health confirmed on Thursday there is a case of COVID-19 at an Edmundston nursing home.

As a result, Public Health has declared an outbreak at the Résidences Jodin Inc., a 180-bed nursing home in Edmundston, in Zone 4.

"Public Health has started an investigation at the facility," the province said in a news release. "Contact tracing has begun and members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team will provide support to residents and staff. Staff from the Extra-Mural Program and Ambulance New Brunswick will test the facility’s residents and staff today."

Public Health also said that it was re-testing staff and residents at Fundy Royal Manor (Hillsborough) and at Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall – both on Thursday.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION ON FLIGHT TO MONCTON

Public Health identified today a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Jan. 3 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8910

from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

Everyone who travelled on this flight should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.