Health officials in New Brunswick say a resident of an Edmundston adult residential facility has died of COVID-19, becoming the 23rd COVID-related death in the province.

Public Health says the latest death involved a person in their 80s who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston (Zone 4), who died as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19.

“Marcia and I are saddened to hear of the loss of another person in our province to this virus,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we extend our sincere condolences to their loved ones.”

“I ask all New Brunswickers to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

It is the third COVID-19 related death reported in an Edmundston area long-term care facility in less than a week.

On Feb. 11, Public Health confirmed a person in their 80s who was a resident of Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston had died.

On Feb. 9, Public Health confirmed a person in their 80s who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston had died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

An outbreak was reported at Manoir Belle Vue on Jan. 20, after the first positive test was reported at the home.

NEW BRUNSWICK COVID-19 DATA

The province is also reporting one new case of COVID-19 Monday, involving an individuals in their 50s in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

Since Sunday, 10 previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 140.

New Brunswick has had 1,401 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,237 people have recovered, and 23 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, with two in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 786 tests were done on Sunday in New Brunswick, and 218,347 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 331 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 221 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 238 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 394 confirmed cases (113 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (no active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Monday's media release, the Edmundston region (Zone 4) will stay at the red level of recovery, with all other zones still in Orange.