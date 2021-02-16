For the second consecutive day, health officials in New Brunswick say a resident of an Edmundston adult residential facility has died of COVID-19, becoming the 24th COVID-related death in the province.

Public Health says the latest death involved a person in their 80s who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston (Zone 4), who died as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I express sincere condolences to this person’s family and friends,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “While this person, like so many others we have lost to this virus, had underlying complications, COVID-19 was the trigger that led to their death and we cannot lose sight of the impact this virus has.”

“Today we must announce another loss to this virus,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “My heartfelt condolences go out to this person’s loved ones. I would ask all New Brunswickers to keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

It is the fourth COVID-19 related death reported in an Edmundston area long-term care facility in a week.

On Monday, Public Health confirmed a person in their 80s who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue had died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

On Feb. 11, Public Health confirmed a person in their 80s who was a resident of Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston had died.

On Feb. 9, Public Health confirmed a person in their 80s who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue had died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

There have been a total of 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Manoir Belle Vue, involving 47 residents and 36 staff. An outbreak was reported at Manoir Belle Vue on Jan. 20, after the first positive test was reported at the home.

NB Covid-19 update:



One more death, bringing NB's total to 24.

From the Edmundston region, in their 80's, they were a resident at Manoir Belle Vue. There have been 83 cases at that long-term care home, including:

-47 residents

-36 staff @CTVAtlantic

NEW BRUNSWICK COVID-19 DATA

New Brunswick Public Health is also reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

One new case was identified in the Moncton area (Zone 1) involving an individual in their 50s, and two cases were identified in the Edmundston area (Zone 4), involving two people in their 50s.

Since Monday, 12 previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 130.

New Brunswick has had 1,404 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,249 people have recovered, and 24 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, with two in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,404 tests were done on Monday in New Brunswick, and 219,140 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 332 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 221 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 238 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 396 confirmed cases (104 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (no active cases)

UPDATE ON VACCINES

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 21,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 7,505 people in New Brunswick having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 26,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 5,643 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said despite the recent reduction in shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, vaccination clinics are forging ahead. She said about 12,000 out of 27,000 health-care workers in the province have received a first dose, and about 3,000 out of 11,000 long-term care residents have received a first injection.

"This week, more than 1,950 health-care workers are scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine at clinics," Shephard said. "As well, more than 1,480 people are scheduled to receive their second dose of the vaccine at clinics in long-term care homes."

The minister said the recent reduction in vaccine shipments prompted officials to readjust the planned rollout of the vaccine, adding that details of the changes will be announced later this week.

PARKLAND SAINT JOHN OUTBREAK CONSIDERED OVER

Public Health has declared the outbreak at a Saint John nursing home is now over, nearly three months after cases were first identified..

The outbreak at Parkland Saint John was declared on Nov. 21. A total of 50 positive cases were identified at the facility, involving 29 residents and 21 staff. As of Jan. 27, six of the 24 deaths in New Brunswick occurred at Parkland Saint John.

There have been no positive cases at Parkland Saint John for 28 days, which is two incubation periods for the virus.

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Monday's media release, the Edmundston region (Zone 4) will stay at the red level of recovery, with all other zones still in Orange.

"In the coming days, we will be reassessing the situation in Zone 4 to determine when we can move these communities to the orange alert level with the rest of the province," Russell said.

With files from The Canadian Press.