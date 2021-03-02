New Brunswick Public Health identified four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and another death related to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say the person who died is an individual in their 80s and was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). Their death was a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, according to public health.

“Sharing the news of another death as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19 is not easy, nor should it be,” said Dorothy Shephard, the province’s health minister. “I join all New Brunswickers in sending heartfelt condolences to this person’s family and friends.”

“This loss is a sad reminder that this virus is not done with our province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.“I encourage everyone to keep this individual’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.”

In total, New Brunswick has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths.

PRESUMPTIVE VARIANT CASE IN ZONE 7

According to public health, a recently confirmed case of COVID-19 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) has been identified as a presumptive case of the B.1.1.7 variant by Moncton's Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre's microbiology laboratory. The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Health officials say a sample will be sent to Winnipeg's National Microbiology Lab for confirmation.

VARIANT IN ZONE 4 RETURNS NEGATIVE

A recently confirmed case that was identified as the B.1.1.7 variant in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has since been identified as not being the variant.

"The Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre's microbiology laboratory noticed a discrepancy and asked the National Microbiology Laboratory to conduct a repeat sequencing, which showed it was COVID-19 but not the U.K. variant," wrote the province in a news release on Tuesday.

CONFIRMED CASE AT MIRAMICHI VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Miramichi Valley High School. Public health says any close contacts to the case will be notified for contact tracing. Officials say the school community has been notified of the positive case.

"If you do not hear directly from public health, you have not been identified as a close contact," wrote public health in a news release on Tuesday.

The school is closed this week due to March Break.

“It is very important that anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the Miramichi region get tested right away,” said Russell. “We must move quickly if we want to slow the spread of this virus. Don’t take chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and community.”

FOUR NEW CASES

Public health identified four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday all in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

The cases involve:

an individual in their 20s

two people in their 50s

an individual in their 60s

Four of the provinces previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases remaining at 36.

NEW BRUNSWICK COVID-19 DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,435 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,370 people have recovered, and 28 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Three people are in hospital with COVID-19, all of which are in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 555 tests were done on Monday in New Brunswick and 229,787 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 335 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 237 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 418 confirmed cases (27 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (0 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 14 confirmed cases (5 active case)

UPDATE ON VACCINES

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 33,741 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 12,142 people in New Brunswick having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 46,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 13,034 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

This week, more than 2,400 residents of long-term care homes in the province will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first vaccine doses for every resident in a long-term care facility are expected to be completed by the middle of March.

"We know that we're not done yet and we know that there's still work to do, but at the same time, it's a symbol of hope that has been hard to come by when you've been living under so much stress for so long," said Jodi Hall, the executive director of the NB Association of Nursing Homes.

Questions still remain for some about the vaccine rollout plan in New Brunswick. Cecille Cassista says she's concerned about how seniors are being prioritized and she's calling for change.

"When I look at the plan they have now, I'm shocked," said Cassista. "I'm upset that they would take 60 to 69-year-olds and put them at the bottom and replace them with people aged 16 to 24... I really think the government needs seriously to go back to the drawing board and have a look at it."

Under the current vaccine rollout plan, those who are over the age of 70 should be vaccinated by May, however, there are still no details on a time table for seniors younger than that.

ALL ZONES IN ORANGE LEVEL

All seven zones in New Brunswick are currently in the Orange level under the province's mandatory order.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 1,147 personal and 856 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 22 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.1 per cent.