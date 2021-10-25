New Brunswick reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19 and 22 new cases

New Brunswick Public Health confirmed Monday that three more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 111.

The most recent victims include a person in their 40s in Zone 1 (the Moncton region) and two people in their 80s, one who lived in Zone 4 (the Edmundston region) and one who lived in Zone 5 (the Campbellton region).

"My thoughts are with the families of the people who have passed away," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a news release. "We are once again seeing more recoveries than new cases today, and the number of active cases is continuing to decline. This is a positive trend and I am hopeful we will continue in that direction this week."

Public health also reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 57 recoveries, as the number of active cases dropped to 589.

It's the lowest single-day total in New Brunswick since Sept. 9 when the province reported 17 new cases.

Of the new cases, 10 – or 45.5 per cent – are unvaccinated, one – or 4.5 per cent – is partially vaccinated, and 11 – or 50 per cent – are fully vaccinated, public health said in a news release.

MAJORITY OF CASES IN ICU REMAIN UNVACCINATED

Of the 39 people in hospital because of the novel coronavirus, 20 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 16 are fully vaccinated.

"There are 14 people in an intensive care unit, 11 of whom are unvaccinated, two of whom are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated," public health said in a news release.

MOBILE SITES ADDED TO RAPID SCREENING KIT PICKUP PROGRAM

Starting Monday, mobile pickup sites will be open to provide New Brunswickers with easier access to rapid-screening test kits.

Horizon Health Network has added 20 mobile sites across the province. Each mobile site will be open one day a week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A full list of Vitalité Health Network’s sites is available online.

The tests are designed for people aged two and up, but people under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult when picking up a kit.

"Anyone who has been directed by Public Health to isolate is not permitted to leave isolation if they receive a negative result from a rapid-test kit," public health said in a news release.

If you get a positive result from a rapid-test kit, you must immediately schedule an appointment for a lab-based PCR test at a public health assessment centre.

CIRCUIT BREAKER STILL IN EFFECT

The circuit breaker that has been in effect in certain areas of the province since Friday, Oct. 8, was extended for at least seven more days on Friday. It will remain in place until Public Health determines the situation is more stable.

The areas covered by the circuit breaker are Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, but excluding Hayesville and Parker Ridge; and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

Additionally, Zone 5 (Campbellton region) entered a 14-day circuit breaker on Friday to bring the high number of COVID-19 transmissions in the region under control.

More information about the circuit-breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, is available online.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public Health reported Monday that 83.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.2 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you can go to a walk-in clinic or book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

"Health-care personnel – including those working in long term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities can now book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine," public health said in a news release. "Appointments can be scheduled for a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy. Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic."

CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

You can find information on cases in schools on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

"A case has been confirmed at Little Blessings Daycare and Preschool in Zone 2 (Saint John region)," public health said in a news release. "New positive cases have also been confirmed at Garderie Power Play Daycare in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Halte scolaire la Ribambelle en Folie Ltée in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)."

If you are affected by these outbreaks, public health will notify you.

Since Sept. 7, 58 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Here's a regional breakdown of the new cases:

four new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

four new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

five new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

eight new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region);

one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online to get an appointment.

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.