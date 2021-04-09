New Brunswick reports 32nd COVID-19 related death, eight new cases Friday

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting the province's 32nd COVID-19 related death, as well as eight new cases of the virus on Friday.

The latest death involved an individual in their 60s residing in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), who died as a result of COVID-19.

“Marcia and I were deeply saddened to learn that another person has lost their life as a result of COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I would like to share my sincere sympathies with this person’s loved ones.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of this individual during this difficult time,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This tragic loss is a reminder that we must remain vigilant and continue to follow public health advice to protect ourselves and everyone around us from COVID-19.”

This makes the second COVID-19 related death in the Edmundston region in three days. Luc Belanger, a 38-year-old man, died in the Edmundston Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

EIGHT NEW CASES

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Six of the cases were identified in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), and involve:

an individual 19 and under;

an individual in their 20s

an individual in their 30s

an individual in their 40s

an individual in their 60s

an individual in their 80s

Of those six cases, three are under investigation and three are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

One of Friday's new cases was reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and involves an individual in their 50s. Public health says this case is under investigation.

One of Friday's new cases was reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involves an individual in their 40s. Public health says this case is travel related.

Thirteen previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 140.

CONFIRMED CASE AT EDMUNDSTON DAYCARE

New Brunswick health also announced Friday that a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Garderie des P’tits Amis, a daycare in Edmundston and the families have been notified.

The child-care facility will be closed Friday as contact tracing is carried out. Public Health says any close contacts will be notified for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,694 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,521 people have recovered, and 32 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Nineteen people are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 13 people in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,151 tests were completed on Thursday in New Brunswick, and 265,235 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 368 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 236 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 252 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 601 confirmed cases (113 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 142,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Approximately 19.3 per cent of the province's population, 127,639 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose. The province has received a total of 211,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW RULES FOR POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS MOVING IN OR OUT OF N.B.

As the end of the academic year approaches for post-secondary students, New Brunswick health officials have announced new rules for students and anyone helping them move in or out of the province.

Effective Friday at 11:59 p.m., the following rules will go into effect.

People may enter New Brunswick for a period of no more than 24 hours to transport a student and/or remove belongings from a student’s residence. They are expected to observe all public health rules and minimize contact with others, except the student they are picking up.

Anyone travelling to pick up a student in New Brunswick must register their travel online.

Staying longer than 24 hours is considered remaining in the province and the 14-day self-isolation period would then apply.

Before travelling to New Brunswick, people should check with their home province to see if further restrictions apply upon returning home.

New Brunswickers may enter Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador, as long as those provinces permit them to do so, for no more than 24 hours to remove belongings from a student’s residence. They are expected to observe all public health rules and minimize contact with others while away but will not be required to self-isolate upon their return.

Anyone leaving New Brunswick to remove belongings from a student’s residence located outside the Atlantic provinces is ordered, upon their return, to self-isolate for 14 days and follow the directions of public health officials. As well, students entering from outside the Atlantic provinces are ordered to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

Students returning to New Brunswick from other Atlantic provinces will not need to self-isolate upon their return.

SOME STUDENTS TO RETURN TO CLASSROOM NEXT WEEK

New Brunswick health officials have announced updates to the province’s Return to School plan that will see students return to in-person learning beginning next week.

According to health officials, students in regions in the Yellow or Orange levels will resume full-time, in-person learning as early as April 12.

Any students in regions currently in the Red level will take part in a blended learning practise.

"All high schools in Zone 4, with the exception of Polyvalente A.-J.-Savoie in Saint-Quentin and École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick, will continue to follow their current learning schedules under the updated Red level protocols," wrote the province in a news release on Thursday.

Guidelines for the return to full-time, in-person learning in high schools are available online.

Students at the following schools will resume full-time, in-person learning on April 19, because vaccination clinics to support the updated Return to School plan were postponed last week:

Dalhousie Regional High School

Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton

École Aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton

Bathurst High School

École Secondaire Népisiguit in Bathurst

Bonar Law Memorial High School in Rexton

École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis de Kent

École Clément-Cormier in Bouctouche

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac

MOST OF PROVINCE AT YELLOW LEVEL

All other zones, including the communities outside the circuit breaker in zone 4, remain in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.

New Brunswick health is asking all residents of the Saint-Jacques sector of Edmundston to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if necessary.