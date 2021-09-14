New Brunswick reports 35 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, active cases rise to 244

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 20 recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 244.

According to Public Health, 30 of the 35 new cases, or 86 per cent, involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

“Today, we are seeing confirmed cases in every region of the province and continuing to see an epidemic among the unvaccinated – those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated as well as those who are not yet eligible,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a news release. “It is imperative we have as many New Brunswickers vaccinated as possible.”

The province is also reporting 11 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with eight in an intensive care unit.

POSITIVE CASES IDENTIFIED AT TWO SCHOOLS

Health officials say a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at each of Fredericton High School and Andover Elementary School in Perth-Andover.

Officials say any close contacts of the positive cases will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Sixteen new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

three people age 19 and under

eight people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

two people in their 40s

one person in their 50s

Eleven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five cases are under investigation.

Two new case were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2), both involving people in their 20s, and are contacts of previously reported cases.

Three new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

two people in their 20s

one person in their 60s

All three cases are under investigation.

Two new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), involving a person in their 30s, and a person in their 60s. Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Nine new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:

six people age 19 and under

three people in their 30s

Seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.

One new case was reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), involving a person in their 30s, and is a contact of a previously reported case.

Two new cases were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving a person in their 50s, and a person in their 70s. One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 77 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.6 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,132,083 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 3,066 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,774 people have recovered and 47 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 425,800 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 838 confirmed cases (82 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 341 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 566 confirmed cases (42 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 814 confirmed cases (27 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 265 confirmed cases (67 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 163 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 79 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.