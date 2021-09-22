New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases on Wednesday

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting the province's 49th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The lastest death involves a person in their 80s in the Fredericton region.

“Marcia and I express our sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release. “We ask all New Brunswickers to keep this person’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.”

“I am saddened to hear that we have lost another person to this virus and offer my sincere sympathy to the loved ones of the deceased,” added Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in the release.

The province is also reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.

According to health officials, 58 of Wednesday's 76 new cases, or 76 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

There are now 26 people are in New Brunswick hospitals with the virus, including 15 in intensive-care units. No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized

CASE BREAKDOWN

Fifteen new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

four people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

three people in their 30s

two people in their 40s

two people in their 50s

one person in their 60s

one person in their 70s

Nine cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Six new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

one person age 19 and under

one person in their 20s

three people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

Two cases are under investigation and four are contacts of a previously confirmed case.

Thirty-one new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

17 people age 19 and under

five people in their 20s

four people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

two people in their 70s

one person in their 80s

one person age 90 and over

A total of 22 cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Fourteen new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:

four people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

two people in their 50s

one person in their 70s

three people age 90 and over

Seven cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Seven new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:

four people age 19 and under

one person in their 30s

two people in their 40s

Six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is under investigation.

Two new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) involving one person in their 30s and one person in their 80s. Both cases are under investigation.

One new case was reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7), involving one person in their 60s who is a contact of a previously confirmed case

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 78.1 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 86.8 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,147,781 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 3,577 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,970 people have recovered and 49 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 443,209 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 953 confirmed cases (134 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 360 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 737 confirmed cases (185 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 896 confirmed cases (87 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 356 confirmed cases (96 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 187 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 88 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.