New Brunswick Public Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province increases to 36.

Two of Monday's new cases were identified in the Moncton area (Zone 1) involving two people in their 20s. Public health says both cases are travel related and are self-isolating

Three of Monday's new cases were identified in the Miramichi area (Zone 7) involving one person age 19 and under, and two people in their 40s. Public health says all three of those cases are linked to a previous case, and are self-isolating.

New Brunswick has had 1,460 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,395 people have recovered, and 28 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Three people are in hospital, one in the intensive care unit, with COVID-19.

Public health says 1,164 tests were completed on Sunday in New Brunswick, and 236,223 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 338 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 224 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 242 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 422 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

ALL ZONES MOVE TO YELLOW

Public health measures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 are loosening across New Brunswick Monday as the province shifts to the "yellow" level of its pandemic response plan.

Prior to the changes, which took effect just before midnight, the province had been in the more restrictive "orange" level following a spike in case numbers dating back to January.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell issued a release on Sunday saying people must remain vigilant and follow public health advice, even at the yellow level.

“As we transition to Yellow level, we must still remain vigilant especially with the presence of variants that can be transmitted more easily. It is still important to keep your circle of close contacts relatively small and continue to follow public health advice,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in Sunday’s media release.

With the transition to the yellow level, changes include:

Bubbles can go from 10 to 15 consistent people. These groups can visit places together, including dining in restaurants.

Sports teams are permitted to play within their league across zones. The province says tournaments and larger events within zones may be allowed, subject to approval.

Formal indoor gatherings will be allowed, as long as an operational plan is in place, and the venue is only filled to half of its capacity, with physical distancing.

Formal, and informal outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, with physical distancing.

With continued low case counts, the deputy mayor of Edmundston says their community is relieved to be able to join the province in moving forward in the next phase of recovery.

"We were in red for about five weeks, so for us, it's an accomplishment," said Eric Marquis, the deputy mayor of Edmundston. "We've seen people get outside more, participate in our outdoor activities, so all of this is really good for mental health because we know that the month of January and February was pretty tough."

A complete list of guidelines is on the New Brunswick government’s website.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of March 7, 38,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 12,152 people in New Brunswick having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 56,135 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 17,652 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 848 personal and 777 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 18 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.1 per cent.