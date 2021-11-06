New Brunswick reports 50 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, active count drops to 476

New Brunswick is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 recoveries on Saturday, as the number of active cases drops to 476.

Of the new cases, 30 – or 60 per cent – are unvaccinated, and 20 – or 40 per cent – are fully vaccinated, according to public health.

There are eight people in an intensive care unit; seven are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

There are 13 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care. Of the 13 in hospital, 10 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

CIRCUIT BREAKER REMINDER

The following areas are currently under a circuit breaker: Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and a large section of Zone 2 (Saint John region) which includes New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public health is also reporting that 85.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities can book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine. They must bring their proof of vaccination (immunization record) to their appointment.

People 65 and older and school personnel are permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fully vaccinated people who have received one or two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in their series are permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if 28 days have passed since their second dose.

Appointments for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those eligible, can be scheduled at a regional health authority vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy. Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The 22 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

Nine people 19 and under;

Six people 20-29;

Two people 30-39;

Two people 40-49;

Two people 50-59; and

a person 70-79.

Eighteen cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The ten new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

three people 40-49;

three people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

All 10 cases are under investigation.

The four new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

a person 20-29;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

a person 50-59.

All four cases are under investigation.

The three new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under; and

a person 50-59.

All three cases are under investigation

The two new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

a person 40-49; and

a person 70-79.

One case is under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The nine new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

a person 40-49; and

a person 80-89.

Eight cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.