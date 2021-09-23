New Brunswick reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, active cases rise to 574

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 35 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 574.

According to health officials, 39 of Thursday’s 52 new cases, or 75 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

There are now 27 people are in New Brunswick hospitals with the virus, including 12 in intensive-care units.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Seventeen new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

four people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

four people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

three people in their 50s

two people in their 60s

one person in their 80s

Ten cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Five new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

one person in their 20s

one person in their 30s

two people in their 50s

one person in their 70s

All five cases are under investigation.

Eleven new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

one person age 19 and under

one person in their 20s

one person in their 30s

four people in their 40s

two people in their 50s

one person in their 60s

one person in their 80s

Seven cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Seven new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:

three people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

one person in their 40s

one person in their 60s

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

Seven new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:

four people age 19 and under

one person in their 20s

one person in their 40s

one person in their 50s

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

Three new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) involving one person in age 19 and under and two people in their 20s. All three cases are under investigation.

Two new cases were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7), involving one person in their 20s and one person in their 30s. Both cases are under investigation.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 78.4 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 87.1 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,152,333 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 3,629 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 3,005 people have recovered and 49 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 445,967 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 970 confirmed cases (143 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 365 confirmed cases (26 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 748 confirmed cases (188 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 903 confirmed cases (87 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 363 confirmed cases (95 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 190 confirmed cases (24 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 90 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.