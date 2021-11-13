New Brunswick reports 60 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, active count drops to 551

New Brunswick is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases and 89 recoveries as the active number of cases drop to 551.

Of the new cases, 39 – or 65 per cent – are unvaccinated, and 21 – or 35 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

There are 11 people in an intensive care unit, including nine that are unvaccinated, one that is partially vaccinated, and one that is fully vaccinated.

There are 22 people in hospital, including the 11 in intensive care.

"Of the 22 in hospital, 16 are unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There is currently no one 19 or under in the hospital," public health said in a release.

VACCINATION UPDATE AND BOOSTERS

Public Health reported today that 86.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.1 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities can now book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine.

People 65 and older and school personnel are permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fully vaccinated people who have received one or two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in their series are permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA booster dose if 28 days have passed since their second dose.

International travellers with mixed first two doses of vaccine products are eligible to book an appointment to receive a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This applies to anyone who must travel outside of North America for work, education or medical procedures. A booster dose of an mRNA vaccine will be available as long as a 28-day interval has passed since their previous dose.

Appointments for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those eligible, can be scheduled for a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy. Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT THREE FIRST NATIONS COMMUNITIES

Public Health has declared outbreaks at Metepenagiag First Nation (Red Bank), Natoaganeg First Nation (Eel Ground), and Esgenoôpetitj First Nation (Burnt Church).

Following confirmation of positive cases, members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team were deployed to assist those communities with testing.

There are two confirmed cases at Metepenagiag First Nation (Red Bank), four confirmed cases at Natoaganeg First Nation (Eel Ground), and eight confirmed cases at Esgenoôpetitj First Nation (Burnt Church).

CIRCUIT BREAKERS IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF ZONE 1 AND ZONE 7

The circuit breaker has been extended until Friday, Nov. 19 for the municipalities of Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview in Zone 1.

On Friday, a 14-day circuit breaker was put in place for all of Zone 7 (Miramichi region) with the exception of Black River Bridge and communities to the east, Murray Settlement and areas south, and New Jersey and communities north.

Enforcement is being increased to ensure those who are supposed to be isolating are doing so and that gatherings of multiple households are not taking place.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The 17 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

seven people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49;

two people 60-69; and

four people 70-79.

Fourteen cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 14 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

four people 40-49;

two people 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and eight cases are under investigation.

The eight new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

three people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

a person 50-59; and

two people 70-79.

Six cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The three cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

All three cases are under investigation.

The 18 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

seven people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

three people 50-59; and

two people 70-79.

Sixteen cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with two or more symptoms of the virus is urged to request a test online to get an appointment.

If you have been at the site of a possible public exposure, but remain asymptomatic, you may be able to pick up a rapid-screening kit.