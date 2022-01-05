New Brunswick reports 779 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, new testing measures in effect

New Brunswick is reporting 779 new COVID-19 cases and 65 recoveries on Wednesday, based upon information available from PCR tests.

The province says, effective Saturday, Jan. 8, PCR-confirmed test numbers and other data updates will be available only on the COVID-19 dashboard and will not be included in future news releases.

“We know that the PCR cases we will be reporting are not a true reflection of the severity of the situation,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“We need to remember that COVID-19 is all around us and we need to follow public health measures, including getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster when eligible.”

Of Wednesday’s new cases:

264 are in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

202 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

93 are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

70 are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

24 are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

47 are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

79 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Health officials say, as of Wednesday, there are 59 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital:

41 are over the age of 60

10 people are on a ventilator

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized

According to public health, three more people have died as a result of COVID-19. One person in their 50s in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and a person in their 50s and another person in their 70s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

“The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated. Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status, the age and origin of new cases, and additional information, is available on the COVID-19 dashboard,” read a release from public health.

NEW TESTING MEASURES IN EFFECT

People with COVID-19 symptoms are now required to register online for a PCR test or rapid test under the provincial government’s new testing strategy.

“By completing the online form, people can determine which type of test they are eligible to receive,” read a release from the government.

PCR tests will only be available for:

Those who live or work in vulnerable settings, like healthcare workers or homeless shelters

People over the age of 50 who are symptomatic

Children under two

Anyone who is immunocompromised or pregnant who are symptomatic

Anyone public health decides is considered a priority

Those who need a test to travel

Residents of First Nations communities

Rapid tests are available for:

Anyone under 50 who is symptomatic and doesn't live or work in a vulnerable setting

“Due to rising case numbers caused by the Omicron variant, we need to ensure that every person with symptoms is able to get a test,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

“This means that people without symptoms do not qualify for a rapid-test kit. There is no need to stockpile tests. If you have extra test kits at home and do not have symptoms right now, I encourage you to share them with family and friends who may need them. We anticipate access to additional rapid tests over the coming days and weeks for anyone who has symptoms and must ensure we are protecting our most vulnerable.”

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 83 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 90.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine and 21.9 per cent have received a booster dose.

A list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

LEVEL 2 RESTRICTIONS

All of New Brunswick is in the Level 2 phase of the province's COVID-19 Winter Plan.

The full list of requirements under Level 2 can be found on the provincial website.