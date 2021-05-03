New Brunswick reports another COVID-19 death, 15 new cases Monday

New Brunswick is reporting its 38th COVID-19 death, along with 15 new cases Monday.

Public Health says the person who died was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls, a special care home in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

“It is never easy to hear that a New Brunswicker has passed away because of the virus,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in Monday’s media release from the province. “I encourage everyone to keep the grieving family and friends of this person in their thoughts and prayers.”

Of Monday’s 15 new cases, Public Health says one is in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and involves a person in their 30s. That case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Three cases are in the Saint John region (Zone 2). They involve a person in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 50s. One is under investigation, one related to travel, and the other a close contact of a previous case.

Five cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and are as follows:

One person under 19

One in their 30s

One in their 40s

Two in their 60s

Public Health says three are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and two are travel related.

Three new cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and involve two people in their 50s, and one 90 or older.

All three are previous contacts of a confirmed case, and linked to the outbreak at Pavillon Beau-Lieu.

One case is in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), travel related, and involves a person in their 50s.

Two cases are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involve one person in their 40s, and one in their 50s. Public Health says both are related to travel.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW BRUNSWICK OUTBREAK UPDATE

According to Monday’s media release from the province, residents and staff at the Elizabeth Parr-Johnson residence at UNB in Fredericton are scheduled to be tested again Monday. So far, all results have been negative.

The province adds that their isolation could be lifted as early as Wednesday – if the results from Monday’s test are negative.

Residents of Magee House residence were tested Sunday, and are awaiting results. Public Health says their isolation could end on Friday.

Access restrictions to UNB’s Fredericton Campus, as well as St. Thomas University and NBCC Fredericton, were lifted on Sunday. The province says faculty, staff and students can now access the campus in accordance with each campus’ approved operational plan.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

New Brunswick released a short list of potential public exposures Monday.

Anyone who visited or worked at the following locations on the date and time listed below should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, following the day of exposure. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the online self-assessment or call 811 to get tested.

Jungle Jim’s, 1168 Smythe St.

Wednesday, April 21 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity Restore, 800 St. Mary St.

Thursday, April 22 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The province is now offering COVID-19 testing for anyone who has been to a potential public exposure site. Those tests can be requested online or by calling Tele-Care at 811.

N.B. CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,954 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

In total, 1,773 people have recovered, and 38 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Six patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.

Public health says 1,339 tests were completed on Sunday in New Brunswick, and 295,822 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 399 cases (17 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 273 cases (21 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 280 cases (26 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 741 cases (65 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 183 cases (one active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 48 cases (eight active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 30 cases (four active cases)

ZONE REMINDERS

A section of the Edmundston region (Zone 4) remains at the Orange level of recovery. This area includes Edmundston, the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls.

All other zones in the province remain at the Yellow level of recovery.

The province is not recommending travel in or out of areas in the Orange level, but travel between areas within the Orange zone is allowed. Travel within Yellow areas is also permitted.