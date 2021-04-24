New Brunswick reports COVID-19 death, eight new cases Saturday

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, and one death.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 35.

"I am sorry to learn about the death of another New Brunswicker due to COVID-19," said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. "Together, we grieve with the victim’s family and reflect on the life and loves of this individual."

Public Health says the person who died from COVID-19 was in their 70s, and lived in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

"I join all New Brunswickers in sharing my deepest sympathies with the family and friends of this individual," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of heath. "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by this tragic loss."

The eight new cases are as follows:

One is in the Moncton region (Zone 1), a person in their 40s, and under investigation.

Two cases are in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involve a person in their 30s, and one in their 80s. They are both close contacts of previously reported cases.

Three cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve a person under 19, and two in their 30s. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one is travel-related.

Two cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and both in their 70s. They are close contacts of previously reported cases.

MANDATORY ISOLATION BEGINS

The new, mandatory hotel isolation for many travellers is scheduled to begin Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

It applies to those travelling for leisure, moving to New Brunswick, and business travellers who aren’t rotational workers.

They will be required to stay in designated hotels for at least seven days, and the Canadian Red Cross is coordinating the program.

In a media conference Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs said the average cost per day will be $200 – paid for by the traveller.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

There are currently 136 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The province has had 1,847 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,675 people have recovered, and 35 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

Eight people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, including three in intensive care units.

Public health says 282,532 total tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 388 confirmed cases (18 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 257 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 261 confirmed cases (nine active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 692 confirmed cases (83 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 40 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 27 confirmed cases (one active case)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines administered to date.

As of Saturday, 236,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Approximately 32.3 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose, according to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

Premier Higgs said Friday that this rate is going up by about one per cent each day.

REMINDER OF LOCKDOWN, ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, remains in lockdown.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.