New Brunswick reports eight new COVID-19 deaths, total reaches 842

New Brunswick is reporting eight new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 842 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers between Feb. 26 and Mar. 4.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 related illness stayed steady in New Brunswick, with 11 new hospital admissions this week.

As of Saturday, none of the individuals hospitalized had been admitted to intensive care.

The province's report says, since Aug. 28, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 360 new cases during the seven-day period, compared to 363 in the province's last report.

According to the data, 1,818 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 75

Zone 2: 68

Zone 3: 101

Zone 4: 35

Zone 5: 13

Zone 6: 52

Zone 7: 16

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

Between Feb. 26 and Mar. 4, 152 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 45

Zone 2: 45

Zone 3: 47

Zone 4: 9

Zone 5: 1

Zone 6: 3

Zone 7: 2

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between Feb. 15 and Feb. 26 shows 58 per cent of positive cases were the BA.5 variant.

Forty per cent were the XBB variant and one per cent were BA.2.

The province says 174 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 91 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.8 per cent had at least two doses, 54.7 per cent had one booster and 30.2 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.

For full coverage of New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.