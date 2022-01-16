New Brunswick reports four deaths linked to COVID-19, 115 people in hospital

Public health officials in New Brunswick reported Sunday that four people had died as a result of COVID-19.

According to a news release on Sunday, a person between the age of 50-59 died in Zone 2 (Saint John region), a person between the age of 60-69 died in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and two people passed away in Zone 6 (Bathurst region). One of the individuals was between the age of 60-69, while the other was between the age of 70-79.

115 PEOPLE IN HOSPITAL

Public health reported Sunday that there are 115 people hospitalized in New Brunswick with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those currently hospitalized, officials say 60 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

71 per cent of those in ICU are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or it has been more than six months since their second dose.

Of those in hospital, 92 are over 60 and four people are on a ventilator. One person 19 and under is hospitalized.

BOOSTER DOSES

Health officials said Sunday that the province has more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for all eligible age groups this month and more are being added.

Booster doses are available to everyone 18 and older, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

“We are opening additional clinics every day, so I encourage everyone to book their booster dose appointment as soon as possible,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a news release.

“Getting your booster dose is the best way to reduce your chances of becoming seriously ill from Omicron.”

IMMUNIZATION REGISTRY UPDATE

The province said a system upgrade will affect access to immunization records through the MyHealthNB website this weekend.

From 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, until Monday, Jan. 17, there will be a delay or limited access in displaying new immunization records and proof of vaccination documents.

The registry upgrade will not affect access to PCR test results through MyHealthNB.