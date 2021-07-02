New Brunswick reports four new cases of COVID-19 Friday, active cases increase to 25

New Brunswick is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as the active number increases to 25.

Two new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), involving an individuals in their 20s and an individual in their 50s. One is a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other is under investigation.

Two new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), involving two people in their 30s. Both cases are travel-related.

There have been three new recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 25.

Vaccine rates in the province have increased, as 37.3 per cent, or 258,501 eligible New Brunswick residents have received two doses.

There are 541,479, or 78.1 per cent, that have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,336 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,265 people have recovered, and 45 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Five people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 482 confirmed cases (six active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 445 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.