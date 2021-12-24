New Brunswick reports highest single-day record of COVID-19 cases, one new death Friday

New Brunswick reported 265 new COVID-19 infections on Friday -- the highest single-day increase in the province since the pandemic began.

The previous record-high single-day case increase was announced on Thursday, when 257 new infections were reported.

Along with 265 new cases Friday, the province announced 174 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections to 1,653.

Public health has confirmed a person in their 70's from the Saint John region has died from the virus.

According to the province’s COVID-19 online dashboard, there have been 152 deaths related to COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Of Friday's new cases:

• 85 are in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

• 97 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

• 39 are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

• 23 are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

• 5 are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

• 5 are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

• 11 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

There are 39 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 15 of whom are in intensive care. Of those in hospital, 21 are over the age of 60 and 12 people are on a ventilator. There is no one under 19 hospitalized.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 147 cases of the Omicron variant, however, none of those cases have been hospitalized.

New Brunswick will not issue a COVID-19 news release or update its dashboard on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1, and Jan 2.

Information from those days will be provided on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

The province is also reminding all New Brunswickers to follow public health guidance over the holidays, especially with regards to gathering limits.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 89.9 per cent have received their first dose and 17.8 per cent have received a booster dose.

A list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

LEVEL 2 RESTRICTIONS

Based on a recommendation from public health, all zones in New Brunswick will move to Level 2 of the COVID-19 Winter Plan.

The move to Level 2 will go into effect on Monday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. and the following restrictions will be in place:

• The current household plus Steady 20 is replaced with household plus Steady 10.

• Patrons dining at restaurants must show proof of vaccination and tables must be at least two metres apart.

• Restaurants, retail stores, malls, businesses, gyms, salons and spas, and entertainment centres may continue to operate, but at 50 per cent capacity and with two metres of distance between patrons.

• For public gatherings, venues cannot have events with more than 150 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

• Faith venues may operate at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing. Choirs are not permitted but one soloist may perform if they are at least four metres from the congregation.

• All travellers, including New Brunswickers returning to the province, must register or have a multi-use travel pass. Travellers arriving by air will be provided with a rapid test kit.

• Unvaccinated people entering the province must isolate and be tested on day 10. International travellers must follow federal testing and isolation guidelines and must be tested on day five and day 10.

• Travellers must follow public health measures when in New Brunswick including wearing a mask, physically distancing and staying within a Steady 10.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.