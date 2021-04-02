New Brunswick reports nine new COVID-19 cases Friday, one at an Edmundston school

New Brunswick is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including one at Cité Des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston.

All nine new cases are in the Edmundston region of New Brunswick (zone 4) and are as follows:

One person in their 20s

Two in their 30s

One in their 40s

One in their 50s

One in their 60s

Three in their 70s

According to Friday’s media release from the province, every one of these cases except for one is a close contact of a previous case. The other is under investigation.

CASE AT EDMUNDSTON SCHOOL

New Brunswick health officials confirmed a case of COVID-19 on April 1 at Cité Des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston.

Public health says the school community has been notified, and school staff will be tested over the next three days.

EASTER REMINDER

New Brunswick health officials are reminding those celebrating Easter to plan ahead to ensure safety.

“No matter how you plan to celebrate Easter this weekend, please show kindness and respect to others by keeping your contacts low, wearing a mask and staying at home and away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19,” said Russell.

Friday’s media release from the province continued to say that even those who have had one or both doses of vaccine must continue following public health measures.

Specific guidelines include:

Those in the red level of zone 4 must stick to one household bubble.

Those in yellow level zones must celebrate with a steady 15, and keep close contacts minimal.

Anyone who is sick or has any COVID-19 symptoms should not participate in gatherings.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS INCREASE

As of Friday, ten people are in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

“Admissions to hospitals and intensive care units in our province are continuing to increase,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in Friday’s media release from the province. “While they are manageable now, it will take everyone’s ongoing commitment and efforts to keep them from continuing to rise. Please keep everyone safe. Please keep following public health measures even if you have been vaccinated.”

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,632 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,454 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says they completed 1,346 tests on Thursday in New Brunswick, and 259,413 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 358 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 231 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 248 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 558 confirmed cases (122 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (1 active case)

MOST OF PROVINCE AT YELLOW LEVEL

All other zones, including the communities outside the circuit breaker in zone 4, remain in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.

New Brunswick health is asking all residents of the Saint-Jacques sector of Edmundston to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if necessary.