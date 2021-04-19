New Brunswick reports nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, one exposure notification

Health officials in New Brunswick have announced nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with a single exposure notification in Edmundston.

One case is in the Moncton region (Zone one), related to travel, and involves a person in their 20s. Another case is in the Fredericton region (Zone three) also related to travel, and involves someone in their 40s.

Six cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone four) and involve three people under 19, two in their 40s, and one in their 60s. Four are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and two are under investigation.

The last case is in the Bathurst region (Zone six), travel related, and involves a person in their 40s.

"We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to, so it is imperative that everyone who is self-isolating continue to do so for the full 14 days," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’schief medical officer of health, in Monday’s media release. "Failure to do so could be putting your loved ones at risk."

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

New Brunswick health officials are reporting an exposure notification at an Edmundston pharmacy. Anyone who visited (or worked at) the following location during the specified date and time is asked to monitor for symptoms, and seek testing if any arise.

Familiprix, 131 de l'Église St., Edmundston

Thursday, April 8, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,797 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,605 people have recovered, and 33 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

Twenty-one people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, with eight in intensive care units.

Public health says 1,026 tests were completed on Sunday in New Brunswick, and 276,501 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 380 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 248 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 256 confirmed cases (nine active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 674 confirmed cases (119 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 31 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (no active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 200,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

REMINDER OF LOCKDOWN, ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone four, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, remains in lockdown.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.