New Brunswick reports nine new COVID-19 cases Saturday, outbreak, and exposure notification

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with an exposure at a bank, and an outbreak at a special care home.

Two cases are in the Saint John region (zone 2), both people in their 40s, and under investigation.

The other seven cases are in the Edmundston region (zone 4) and involve the following:

A person 19 or younger

One person in their 20s

Two in their 40s

One in their 50s

One in their 60s

One in their 70s

New Brunswick public health says all except two are close contacts of a previous case, and the remaining two are under investigation.

On the topic of Friday’s increase in hospitalizations, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health had the following to say:

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to hospitals and intensive care units, and while it is consistent with the UK variant and what other provinces have been recently experiencing, it is very concerning and thus imperative that we maintain vigilant until all New Brunswickers are vaccinated,” said Russell in Saturday’s media release.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

Public health says they have identified a possible public exposure at the Scotiabank in Edmundston, at 75 Canada Rd., at the following times:

March 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

March 30 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

March 31 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

According to Saturday’s media release, the province doesn’t always issue a public announcement when an exposure happens – but only when they aren’t able to be fully certain about who may have been exposed.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT SPECIAL CARE HOME

New Brunswick public health is declaring an outbreak at Résidence Rolande Long, a special care home in Edmundston, in zone 4.

This follows the discovery of one case at the home. Public health says members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are now on site.

EASTER SAFETY REMINDER

Public health is reminding New Brunswickers to be mindful of the virus over the Easter weekend.

The department says even those who have had one, or both, doses of vaccine must continue following public health measures – along with everyone else.

Specific guidelines include:

Those in the red level of zone 4 must stick to one household bubble.

Those in yellow level zones must celebrate with a steady 15, and keep close contacts minimal.

Anyone who is sick or has any COVID-19 symptoms should not participate in gatherings.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,641 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In total, 1,457 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says they completed 980 tests on Friday in New Brunswick, and 260,393 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 358 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 233 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 248 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 565 confirmed cases (129 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (1 active case)

MOST OF PROVINCE AT YELLOW LEVEL

Except for the area that are red level in the Edmundston region (zone 4), all other zones and communities remain in the yellow level, under the province’s mandatory order.

The New Brunswick government is cautioning against non-essential travel in and out of the Edmundston region. Essential travel includes medical appointments and essential work.