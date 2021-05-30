New Brunswick reports nine new COVID-19 cases Sunday, vaccine progress

Health officials in New Brunswick say there are nine new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and over 62 per cent of the province’s population has had at least one vaccine dose.

The provincial government recently released its "path to green" reopening plan, which aims for 75 per cent vaccination as a goal.

NINE NEW CASES

Of Sunday’s nine new cases, five are in the Moncton region (Zone 1). They involve:

One person under 19

One in their 20s

One in their 30s

One in their 50s

One in their 60s

Four of the above are contacts of previously confirmed cases, with the other still under investigation.

One new case is in the Saint John region (Zone 2), and is a person under 19. This case is under investigation.

Two new cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve two in their 20s. Both were contacts of previously confirmed cases.

One new case is in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) and involves someone in their 50s. This is also a close contact of a previous case.

Public Health also released a list of potential public exposures announced Sunday. That can be found on the province’s website.

N.B. CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,200 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Since Saturday, the province says nine people have recovered from COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

There have been 43 total deaths, and there is now 143 active cases.

Seven New Brunswick patients are hospitalized: six in New Brunswick, which includes two in intensive care. One is hospitalized out-of-province, in an ICU.

On Friday, the province’s labs conducted 977 tests, for a total of 333,712 since the pandemic began.

ZONE REMINDER

The entire province is in the Yellow phase of recovery, under the province’s order.