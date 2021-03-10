New Brunswick Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. One previously reported cases is now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 34.

Wednesday marks the first day New Brunswick reported no new cases since Feb. 28.

New Brunswick has had 1,460 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,396 people have recovered, and 29 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Three people are in hospital, two in the intensive care unit, with COVID-19.

Public health says 835 tests were completed on Tuesday in New Brunswick, and 236,792 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 338 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 224 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 241 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 422 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

ALL ZONES YELLOW

All New Brunswick zones are in the Yellow level under the province's pandemic response plan.

Prior to the changes, which took effect Monday, the province had been in the more restrictive "orange" level following a spike in case numbers dating back to January.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell issued a release on Sunday saying people must remain vigilant and follow public health advice, even at the yellow level.

“As we transition to Yellow level, we must still remain vigilant especially with the presence of variants that can be transmitted more easily. It is still important to keep your circle of close contacts relatively small and continue to follow public health advice,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in Sunday’s media release.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of March 8, 38,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 12,152 people in New Brunswick having received a second dose.

The province has received a total of 56,135 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 17,652 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 1,798 personal and 1,476 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 21 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.