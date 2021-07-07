New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; lowest active case number in nine months

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and five recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 10 - the lowest number of active cases in the province since Oct. 6, 2020.

New Brunswick has had 2,336 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,279 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

The province's top doctor says during the month of June, 121 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province, with just five involving people who were fully vaccinated.

"We are seeing this improvement in our situation because more of us are becoming vaccinated," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health. "Vaccines are making a difference. By becoming vaccinated, you are making a difference. While we continue to see new cases, we expect that fewer will lead to serious illness, hospitalization and death."

On Tuesday, 565 tests were conducted in the province. A total of 366,232 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 482 confirmed cases (four active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 445 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

MORE THAN 43 PER CENT OF ELIGIBLE NEW BRUNSWICKERS FULLY VACCINATED

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 847,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 78.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 43.5 per cent now fully vaccinated.

Russell says on Tuesday, 14,783 New Brunswickers were vaccinated.

"With each passing week, we draw closer to our objective of having 75 per cent of New Brunswickers fully vaccinated. You are making this happen," said Russell. "Every day, thousands of New Brunswickers are rolling up their sleeves to move us closer to this goal."

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

“We are getting closer to our next target of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “Once we reach that goal, we will lift the mandatory order and remove all government-enforced restrictions, including the requirement to wear a mask. At that time, it will be up to businesses and individuals to choose whether they want to return immediately to pre-pandemic operations, or if they prefer to transition more gradually.”

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

MOBILE VACCINE CLINICS

New Brunswick is launching a series of mobile clinics for residents who have not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics are organized by the Department of Health, who is also working with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick and partners from local government and the business community.

“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Unvaccinated people are at the highest risk of contracting the virus. That is why we are finding more opportunities for vaccination in communities throughout the province.”

Public health says the clinics will provide walk-in service, with no appointment or scheduling required ahead of time

"They are intended to bridge gaps in accessibility and convenience," wrote public health in a news release.

The first series of clinics taking place this week are at the following locations:

Centre des loisirs de Paquetville, 1086 du Parc St., Paquetville, on Wednesday, July 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint Andrews Farmers’ Market, 212 Water St., Saint Andrews, on Thursday, July 8 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst, on Thursday, July 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Blacks Harbour, on Friday, July 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., Dieppe, on Saturday, July 10 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose and a signed consent form. The mobile clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, according to public health.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.