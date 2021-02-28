The New Brunswick government announced Sunday that one more person has died due to complications including COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths to 27.

According to a media release from the province, the person was in their 90s, and lived in Villa des Jardins, a long term care home in the Edmundston region.

There were no new cases announced on Sunday.

"I ask all New Brunswick to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick chief medical officer of health in a media release from the province Sunday. "The loss of another New Brunswicker is another sad moment for our province and is something that never gets easier."

New Brunswick has had 1,430 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,364 people have recovered, and 27 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

"Each case reported is a New Brunswicker, someone with family, friends and loved ones," said Premier Blaine Higgs in Sunday’s media release. "It is important to remember that each case and each death affects more than just the number that is reported. We cannot become desensitized to the affect this virus has had on our province. Marcia and I join those across the province in extending our heartfelt condolences to this person's loved ones."

Since Saturday, two people have recovered from COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Sunday's active total in the province is 38.

One person in hospital with COVID-19, in an intensive care unit.

560 tests were conducted on Saturday, and total of 228,779 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 335 cumulative confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 cumulative confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 237 cumulative confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 418 cumulative confirmed cases (32 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 cumulative confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 cumulative confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 9 cumulative confirmed cases (no active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Sunday’s media release, all zones in New Brunswick will stay in the orange level of recovery for the time being.