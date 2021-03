New Brunswick Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Five of the new cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and there is one each in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said at a news conference in Fredericton that all of the new cases are travel related or close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.