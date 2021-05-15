New Brunswick reports seven new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including two out of province

New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including two travel-related cases of New Brunswickers who are isolating outside the province, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 113.

Of Saturday's new cases, two are in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involve:

An individual in their 40s.

An individual in their 50s.

One of these cases is travel related, while the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Four cases are being reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve:

Two individuals 19 and under

Two individuals in their 50s.

Three of the cases in Zone 3 are close contacts of a previously reported case, and the other is related to travel outside the province.

One case is in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involves an individual in their 50s who had travelled outside the province.

Ten of New Brunswick’s previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the number of active cases drops to 113.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,052 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,897 people have recovered and 41 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

There are currently eleven people hospitalized in total; seven of these patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care units. Four patients are hospitalized outside of New Brunswick.

Public health says 1,704 tests were completed on Friday in New Brunswick, and 312,610 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 418 confirmed cases (20 active cases).

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 286 confirmed cases (22 active cases).

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 306 confirmed cases (34 active cases).

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 748 confirmed cases (10 active cases).

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (2 active cases).

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 75 confirmed cases (21 active cases).

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 34 confirmed cases (4 active cases).

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

New Brunswick health says a new single-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations was set on Friday, with 11,535 doses administered.

As of Friday, 349,662 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Approximately 45.7 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose.

NEW BRUNSWICK IN YELLOW ZONE

All of New Brunswick is currently in the yellow level of restrictions under the province's mandatory order.

Although the entire province is back in the yellow alert level, Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, says New Brunswickers must continue to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Don’t take any chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and members of your community. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please get tested," said Russell.