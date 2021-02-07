Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Twenty-five previously reported cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 203.

Sunday’s new cases include one person 19 or younger in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one in their fifties in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and five in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). The cases in Zone 4 range from people in their twenties to eighties.

SUPER BOWL GUIDELINES

In Sunday’s media release, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell asked people in the province to limit their Super Bowl gatherings.

“I know that many New Brunswickers will be celebrating the Super Bowl today,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in Sunday’s release. “This year, enjoy the food, enjoy the game but please celebrate virtually or within your bubble.”

“Gatherings increase our risk of another COVID-19 outbreak,” she said. “We all need to keep our contacts low to limit exposure and potential spread, or we will see another surge in the next two weeks.”

OUTBREAK DECLARED OVER

The outbreak at Le Pavillon Le Royer in Edmundston, previously declared on Jan. 20, has been deemed to be over. According to Sunday’s release, this decision was made by Dr. Cristin Muecke, N.B. deputy chief medical officer of health.

According to the New Brunswick government in Sunday’s release, the outbreak only consisted of one case.

The province says all residents were tested multiple times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

COVID-19 DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,344 cumulative confirmed cases. Since Saturday, 25 people have recovered for a total of 1,120 recoveries.

There have been 20 COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick.

Seven people are in hospital with COVID-19, and two in intensive care.

On Saturday, 1,194 tests were conducted for a total of 210,128 since the start of the pandemic.

RECOVERY LEVEL STATUS

The province included a reminder of red and orange level lockdown rules in their Sunday release.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the red level, and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is still in lockdown.

All other zones remain at the Orange level.