New Brunswick reports six deaths Saturday, 125 people in hospital with COVID-19

New Brunswick reported six additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to public health:

Two people 90 and over passed away in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

A person between 80-89 died in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

A person 70-79 and a person 90 and over died in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

And a person between 80-89 passed away in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Public Health reported Saturday that 12 people were in intensive care and another 113 in hospital for a total of 125 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of those currently hospitalized, the province said 74 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, 103 are people 60 or over, and six people are on a ventilator. Two people 19 and under are currently hospitalized in the province.

The number of health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating is not available on weekends. Officials said updated information will be provided on Monday.

BOOSTER DOSES

Booster doses are available to everyone 18 and older, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

“We know that people who are fully vaccinated and have a booster dose have much better protection against serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a news release.

“I urge everyone who is eligible, especially people 50 and older, to book an appointment for their booster right away if they have not yet done so.”

To date, 61.2 per cent of people 50 and older have received their booster dose.

Appointments can be booked online at vaccination clinics offered through the Vitalité and Horizon health networks.

Many pharmacies across the province are also offering vaccine clinics. Appointments can be made by contacting a participating pharmacy directly.

Those unable to book an appointment online, or who otherwise need assistance booking through a health authority clinic or pharmacy, may call 1-833-437-1424.

Since Jan. 10, more than 44,000 appointments have been booked for booster doses of an mRNA vaccine.

PARENTS ENCOURAGED TO GET CHILDREN VACCINATED

The New Brunswick government is encouraging parents and guardians to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for their child’s first or second dose if they have not yet done so.

Children aged five to 11 who have already received their first dose of the vaccine are eligible to receive their second dose once eight weeks have passed since their first dose.

MOVING TO LEVEL 2

The entire province is currently in the Level 3 phase of the winter plan to manage COVID-19.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday that vaccinating more children against COVID-19 and ensuring more adults receive their booster dose over the next week will help New Brunswick return to Level 2 of the winter plan on Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The province moved to Level 3 on Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m.