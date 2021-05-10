New Brunswick reports six new COVID-19 cases Sunday; releases exposure notifications

New Brunswick health officials are reporting six new COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with several exposure notifications.

Three of the new cases are in the Moncton region (Zone 1) and involve two people in their 20s, and one in their 30s. All three are under investigation.

One case is in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involves a person in their 40s. They are a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

Two cases are in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3) and involve a person in their 30s, and one in their 50s. One is related to travel, and the other is under investigation.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

Public Health is advising of several potential public exposures to COVID-19.

In the Moncton region (Zone 1):

Greco Pizza, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton on Wednesday, May 5, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Monday, May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and Sunday, May 2, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe on Tuesday, May 4, between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on Friday, May 7, between 2:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Thursday, May 6, between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

In the Saint John region (Zone 2):

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on Monday, May 3, between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

And, in the Fredericton region (Zone 3):

Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, on Wednesday, April 28, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, Thursday, May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

CASE CONNECTED TO KENNEBECASIS VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Public Health has identified a positive case that’s connected to Kennebecasis Valley High School in the Saint John region (Zone 2).

The school community has been notified, and Public Health says if you do not hear from them, then you are not a close contact.

Students are scheduled to return to school on Tuesday.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,002 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,819 people have recovered and 41 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

There are currently seven people in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, including two in intensive care units.

Public health says 892 tests were completed on Saturday in New Brunswick, and 304,487 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 411 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 281 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 286 confirmed cases (25 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 746 confirmed cases (50 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 184 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 63 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 31 confirmed cases (three active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of last update on Saturday, 272,574 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In Sunday’s media release, New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell warned of the pitfalls of viewing vaccination as an immediate solution.

“It is important to remember, even as we see exciting progress being made in the vaccination rollout, that a COVID-19 vaccine’s maximum protection happens only two to three weeks after a second dose,” said Russell.

“Although vaccines can provide protection against hospitalization, ICU admission and even death, the variants of concern present greater risks. New Brunswickers should continue to be vigilant and follow Public Health guidance," she added.

Approximately 29.7 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose, according to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

REMINDER OF ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

Health officials in New Brunswick say travel in and out of areas in the Orange level is not recommended. However, travel between areas within the Orange level is permitted. Travel between areas within the Yellow level is also permitted.