Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 87.

According to a media release Saturday, all three new cases were identified in Edmundston, also known as Zone 4.

They involve one person under 19, one in their 80s, and one over the age of 90.

Since Friday, 21 people are considered to be recovered from COVID-19.

New Brunswick has had 1,420 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,308 people have recovered, and 24 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Three people are in hospital with COVID-19, and one is in an intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,182 tests were done on Friday in New Brunswick, and 222,989 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 332 total confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 confirmed cases (4 active)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 238 confirmed cases (1 active)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 410 confirmed cases (73 active)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (none active)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (1 active)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 9 confirmed cases (1 active)

ENTIRE PROVINCE IN ORANGE LEVEL

In Saturday’s media release, the New Brunswick government says all seven zones will remain in the orange level of recovery under the province’s mandatory order.



