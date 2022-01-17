New Brunswick reports two COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 322 health-care workers test positive for the virus

New Brunswick health officials reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Public health says the deaths involve:

a person in their 80s in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

a person 90 and over in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

There are 113 people hospitalized in New Brunswick due to COVID-19 on Monday, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital:

65 per cent of patients in ICU are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or it has been more than six months since their second dose

87 patients are over 60 years of age

58 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19

One person 19 and under is hospitalize

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

The province says there are currently 322 health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating.

The province did not provide an update on the rate of vaccinations Monday, saying a system upgrade affected the provincial immunization registry and that numbers will be available tomorrow.

BOOSTER APPOINTMENTS

Since Monday, Jan. 10, more than 37,600 appointments were booked for a COVID-19 booster dose.

The health authorities say there are more than 19,000 appointments available between now and Jan. 31. In addition, pharmacies have nearly 44,000 doses for their COVID-19 clinics.

Booster shots in New Brunswick are now available to everyone aged 18 and older, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

Appointments can be booked online at vaccination clinics offered through the Vitalité and Horizon health networks. Those unable to book an appointment online, or who need assistance, may call 1-833-437-1424.

RAPID TEST AND PCR RESULTS

Health officials say the COVID-19 online dashboard has been updated to include both PCR and rapid-test results.

People with COVID-19 symptoms are required to register online for a PCR test or rapid test under the provincial government’s testing strategy. Those who receive a positive rapid-test result are reminded to submit their result online through the self-reporting web portal.