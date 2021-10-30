New Brunswick reports two more deaths; 33 new cases Saturday

Two more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Premier Blaine Higgs said Saturday.

During a media availability, Higgs said two more New Brunswickers had lost their lives due to the virus. it brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in province to 116.

The deaths involve a person in their 40s and another in their 70s in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

There are also 33 new cases and 37 recoveries, lowering the active case count to 551.

Currently, there are 23 people in hospital including 13 in the ICU.

Of the new cases, 18 – or 54.5 per cent – are unvaccinated, three – or 9.1 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 12 – or 36.4 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

Of the 13 people in an intensive care unit; 10 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated, and two are fully vaccinated.

Higgs said New Brunswick is coming out of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

"Its been evident over the past week," he said, noting cases are down.

"But more importantly, hospitalizations are down significantly."

CUPE STRIKES HINDERING PANDEMIC RESPONSE

While public health has implemented contingency plans, the province says CUPE has refused to agree to the designation of essential workers in COVID-19 services (screening, vaccination clinics, assessment centres, labs), which is putting a strain on the health-care system.

Because of strike action by CUPE, vaccination clinics and COVID-19 screening at assessment centres have had to be cancelled or rescheduled.

CIRCUIT BREAKER EXPANDED AND EXTENDED

Earlier this week, health officials announced the circuit breaker in some areas of the province will be extended for at least another seven days, and will be expanded to include certain areas of the Saint John region.

“While we are making progress, it is important that everyone continue to follow the measures in place where they live,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Every action you take, big and small, has an impact. I encourage you to make good choices so that your impact is a positive one.”

A 14-day circuit breaker in the Saint John area came into effect on Friday at 6 p.m. The impacted areas include New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

The circuit breaker still includes Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, but excluding Hayesville and Parker Ridge; and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

You can find more information about the circuit breaker rules and the areas they cover, including maps, on the province’s website.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Saturday, 84.8 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 92.5 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,234,879 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All provincial government employees, staff in long-term care facilities and staff and volunteers in schools and licensed early learning and child-care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Friday, Nov. 19.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The 11 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

three people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

two people 80-89.

Three cases are under investigation and eight cases are contacts of a case.

The 10 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

four people 20-29; and

three people 60-69.

Four cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of a case.

The four new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

a person 20-29; and

a person 70-79.

Two cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of a case.

The five new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

two people 40-49; and

a person 80-89.

One case is under investigation and three cases are contacts of a case.

The one new case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is a person 19 and under. This case is a contact of a case.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 20-29. This case is under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is a person 30-39. This case is under investigation.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.