New Brunswick reports two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, active cases rise to eight

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with one recovery, as the number of active cases in the province rises to eight.

Both new cases were identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1). One involves an individual in their 30s, the other involves an individual in their 50s. One case is travel-related, while the other remains under investigation.

“As we are days away from going fully green, getting vaccinated should continue to be a priority,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a news release.

“Thousands of first and second dose Pfizer and Moderna appointments are available across the province. If you are eligible and have not made an appointment, please do so as soon as possible. By getting vaccinated, you are helping to protect yourself, your family and friends. You are also doing your part to keep our health-care system from becoming overwhelmed.”

New Brunswick has had 2,354 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,299 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

There is currently no one hospitalized in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 597 tests were conducted in the province. A total of 379,119 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 492 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 301 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 450 confirmed cases (three active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 1,019,934 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 81.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 65.4 per cent now fully vaccinated.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

The provincial government has organized a series of mobile walk-in clinics for those who have not yet received their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics are taking place this week at the following locations:

Juniper Recreation Centre (6840 Route 107, Juniper), Wednesday, July 28, between noon and 4 p.m.

Recreation Centre (160 Klokkedahl Hill Rd., New Denmark) Thursday, July 29, between noon and 5 p.m.

Saint-Paul Golden Age Club (6532 Route 515, Saint-Paul) Thursday, July 29, between noon and 6 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall (22 Hallett Rd., Beechwood) Friday, July 30, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

N.B. TO MOVE TO GREEN PHASE OF REOPENING FRIDAY

New Brunswick will move into the Green phase of its recovery plan on July 30, lifting all public health restrictions and opening the province to travel, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Friday.

“This morning, Cabinet and the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 agreed that New Brunswick’s mandatory order will not be renewed on July 30. This will lift all mandatory travel and public health restrictions that have been in place since the pandemic began," said Higgs during Friday's news update.

As of 11:59 p.m. on July 30, the following restrictions will be removed in the province.

Lift all mandatory travel and public health restrictions that have been in place over the course of the pandemic.

Lift all provincial border restrictions; provincial border checks will cease, and registration will no longer be required to enter New Brunswick from anywhere in Canada.

Lift all limits on gatherings and the number of people within facilities. Capacity limits in theatres, restaurants and stores will no longer be required.

End the requirement to wear face masks in public.

"We came to this decision because we have reached our goal of 75 per cent of our eligible population having received their first vaccine, and are now at 81 per cent," said Higgs on Friday. "We know that there will be new cases, but thanks to the amount of people that are already vaccinated, we do not think that our health care system will be threatened."

As of midnight on July 30, all provincial border restrictions will be lifted, provincial border checks will cease, and registration will no longer be required to visit New Brunswick from anywhere in Canada.

However, travellers will still be subject to Canada's federal restrictions on International travel.

“We will be living with COVID-19, so we encourage New Brunswickers to continue to practise protective health measures such as hand-washing, coughing in your elbow, staying home when sick and wearing a mask if you so choose,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “This virus is still with us and we should all expect to see cases as normal travel returns. If you have symptoms, get tested.”

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order, which will be lifted effective 11:59 p.m. July 30.