New Brunswick is announcing there are two new COVID-19 cases in the province today, with the active total remaining at 48 – the same as Thursday.

One of the new cases is in the Edmundston region (zone 4) and involves a person in their 60s. The other new case is in the Bathurst region (zone 6) and involves someone in their 40s.

The province says both are self-isolating, and under investigation.

Since Thursday, two people have recovered from COVID-19 in New Brunswick, and there have been 1,407 total recoveries in the province.

Thirty people in New Brunswick have died from COVID-19, and the number of active cases is 48.

There have been 1,486 cumulative total cases in New Brunswick. One patient is in hospital, but not in intensive care.

Public Health says 716 tests were conducted in the province on Thursday, which brings the total to 243,732.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 346 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 224 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 245 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 435 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Friday’s media release from the New Brunswick government, all zones are scheduled to stay in yellow until further notice.