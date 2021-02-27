New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the number of active cases remains at 41.

Both new cases are in the Edmundston region (zone 4), and both involve people in their seventies.

Two people are considered recovered since Friday. Those two recoveries, combined with Saturday’s new cases mean the active case count remains at 41. One person is hospitalized, in intensive care.

CASE DATA

On Friday, 827 tests were conducted, and 228,219 total.

New Brunswick has had 1,430 cumulative confirmed cases, and all zones are remaining in the orange phase of recovery at the time of writing.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 335 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 222 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 237 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 418 confirmed cases (35 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 27 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 9 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

